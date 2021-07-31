Clint Legg has been named the new principal at Clements High School. He was most recently an assistant principal at East Limestone High.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse announced the move Friday via press release. Legg has spent almost 15 years working in Limestone County Schools.
“I am very excited that Mr. Legg will have an opportunity to make a positive difference in his home community,” Shearouse said. “His enthusiasm and love of seeing students succeed will pay huge dividends for Clements.”
According to LCS, Legg grew up in the Coxey area and is a graduate of Clements, so the position change marks something of a homecoming for him.
“I’m humbled and honored to be awarded the chance to lead the school in my home community,” Legg said. “Clements has a great, hardworking staff, and we’re going to continue to push rigor inside the classroom. Whether our kids want to enter the workforce out of high school or attend college, we’re going to make sure they’re prepared at the highest level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.