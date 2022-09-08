The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted members of the Limestone County state delegation Wednesday morning at Athens State University where the delegation gave their yearly legislative update. Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Rep. Andy Whitt, Rep. Parker Moore, Rep. Danny Crawford, Rep. Lynn Greer, and Senator Arthur Orr were all in attendance for the event.
The delegation answered questions on a range of topics, including education, mental health, broadband, and alcohol sales. The News Courier’s editor Nicolle Sartain served as the event’s facilitator.
Each member of the delegation had a chance to speak on legislation they sponsored or supported over the past year that directly impacted Limestone County.
“I had one bill that I had this year for Limestone County, and I hope to bring it back. It dealt with if you are 65 years or over and your primary home, freezing the tax you would pay based on whatever day you applied for that.” Crawford said. “It could help the older people during some of this hard time.”
The bill made it through the House of Representatives but did not make it through the Senate.
Andy Whitt spoke on the bill that passed regarding the ability to dispatch across state lines. “That was an issue we had as far as police and fire in Ardmore,” he said.
The delegation all supported the addition of mental health counselors in public schools, allocating money for mental health crisis centers across Alabama. “Between $33-35 million for mental health crisis centers were allocated just last year, so you are seeing an effort,” Whitt said.
Senator Arthur Orr added, ”We worked diligently to increase the funding for mental health and the Mental Health Center for North-Central Alabama that covers Limestone County will receive an additional facility up here. We’ve got one coming to Morgan County to help with those who need to be committed right now.”
On the topic of broadband, Speaker McCuthcheon said, “I think, over the years, we have done a good job on trying to keep our focus on making sure we’ve got fiber and broadband access throughout the entire state. As we were going through those discussions about broadband and the need for it, of course business was very important. COVID comes along, and it helps us see the need for education needs in our state and those areas we were lacking.”
McCutcheon suggested that by making sure every school in the state has broadband connectivity, kids could be connected to a professional counselor, even if they did not have a mental health professional at the school.
Rep. Parker Moore spoke on the burden mental health has on the state’s correction system. “Last year, or the year before, we actually appropriated sone funds, and one of the new prisons we are building in Elmore County will house a mental health wing on it. Those people can get the proper care and treatment they need.”
Senator Tom Butler and Senator Tim Melson did not attend Wednesday morning’s legislative update.
