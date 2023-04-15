First graders from Athens and Limestone County Schools traveled to Calhoun throughout the week to take part in the annual “Let’s Pretend Hospital” hosted by the college’s Health Science Division. Calhoun’s Nursing and Allied Health departments, in partnership with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Athens-Limestone Hospital, host this annual event
First graders from public and private schools in Morgan County, Decatur, Athens and Limestone County participated in this year’s activity. The students toured the various areas of the “hospital” and learned about germs and hand washing, when to call 911 and what happens should they have to be admitted to the hospital. The “mock” hospital included an admissions office, ER, hospital patient room, operating room, x-ray and discharge area. Students also explored the College’s ambulance and had a chance to test the siren.
Catherine Najjar is a fifth-semester nursing student at Calhoun. She is currently an LPN, but within a few weeks, she will be an RN. She served as a leader for the greeters and guides of the Let’s Pretend Hospital.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Let’s Pretend Hospital is our community effort to teach kids what it is like to experience coming to the hospital. Our ultimate goal is to show them that coming to the hospital can be a safe and fun experience,” she said.
Many of the students who took part in the event have never been to a hospital, and Najjar hopes to show them that it doesn’t have to be scary.
“A good example is the equipment that we use. In our patient room, we will show them, ‘this is a blood pressure cuff, and this is how it works.’ We will show them the tools we use and show them the order of things. ‘You will come to the hospital and get a pretty wristband with your name on it.’ It’s all about teaching students that these things in the hospital, that they have never seen before, are actually things that are useful and are not as scary as it may seem,” she said.
One stop during the Let’s Pretend Hospital featured a puppet show and the first-graders were engaged as the nursing students asked them question. There the young students met Seymore — a tall life-sized puppet with removable organs. Using Seymore and the simultaneous puppet show, the young students learned about the different organs.
“They are really intuitive kids. They are really, really smart. I couldn’t imagine knowing all those organs when I was that age, but these kids, they know and it’s crazy,” Gracie Keeney, a second-semester nursing student, said.
Tanner first-graders participated in the “Let’s Pretend Hospital” Thursday morning, including Brianna Fletcher’s class.
She said, “One of the greatest aspects of learning is gained through exploration and experiences. Let’s Pretend Hospital covered all of this and more, today. By allowing our students to engage in such activities, it gives them a better understanding of how our health care systems work, how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, what to do in case of an emergency and how much our doctors, nurses, EMT’S, etc. help us recover from illnesses/injuries. Our students have cultivated a newfound love for our health care workers and are very excited about using what they’ve learned in their daily lives.”
Let’s Pretend Hospital is designed to help younger students learn about the hospital and to ease any fears they may have. At the same time, the experience is extremely beneficial to the students at Calhoun.
“I think it’s excellent especially for those who might want to go into pediatrics. We don’t specifically get a pediatric rotation, so this is a really nice way to get to work with population of kids. It’s totally different world to talk to an adult, and a big part of nursing is therapeutic communication so we get practice that with the kids,” Najjar said. “Also, it’s just a fun day and lets the nursing students unwind a little bit. It serves a purpose in a lot of ways.”
