Libertarian and political newcomer Richard “Rick” Chandler recently announced his candidacy for Alabama State Senator District 3. Chandler is a retired engineer from Huntsville and, if elected, plans to devote all of his time to the office. He will face Republican incumbent Arthur Orr in the November General Election.
Chandler has been endorsed by LetBamaVote, an organization which advocates the rights of citizens to place statutes and constitutional amendments on a ballot (initiatives) and to ratify or reject statutes (referendums). “I strongly support the process of statewide Initiatives and Referendums for my fellow Alabamians, in order to make their voices heard. This process exists in most other states, and Alabamians deserve the same right,” Chandler said.
He continued, “I will do my best to bring this change about and allow critical issues that are facing us today, such as abortion, a state lottery, and term limits, to be directly resolved via the voters of Alabama through the use of an Initiatives and Referendums process.”
Chandler retired in 2017 after 32 years of federal service. He has been married for 44 years, has two sons and one grandson. To learn more about Chandler visit https://www.chandlerforsenate.com/ or https://lpalabama.org/richard-chandler/.
