April is Donate Life Month and the Limestone County License Commission is participating with other license commission offices across the state in a fun decorating contest. The entrance to the office, located inside the Courthouse Annex, is whimsical, fun and delivers an important message regarding the lifesaving choice of becoming an organ donor.
License commissioner Joseph Cannon gives the credit for the cheerful display to employee Rachel Hale, who created the “Bee a Donor” themed display made up of paper flowers, heart shaped birds and, of course, bees. “It will definitely make you smile,” Hale said.
“Rachel is exceptionally creative. In between customers, she would work on it and then we had one member of the community bring us a beehive to add to it. It’s really cool. The people who see it, it gives them a little smile for the day because it’s so bright,” he said. “This is where you decide about being an organ donor, and this gets them thinking about it. Its a great way to bring awareness to it.”
Hale incorporated some subtle touches as a nod to organ donation, including fish made out of heart shapes. As for the blue honeycombs, she explained that it was a way to integrate the Donate Life colors of blue and green into her creation.
Limestone County is competing with other counties and needs the public’s vote. To vote, visit the Legacy of Hope Facebook Page and like the Limestone County entry. The contest closes on Thursday, April 28. The winning office will receive a catered lunch for the office, DLA tumblers and bragging rights for an entire year.
