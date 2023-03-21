March is the 36th annual Youth Art Month at the Huntsville Museum of Art, and 11 Athens City students and one teacher were selected for the exhibit.
"We celebrate Youth Art Month every March to encourage and promote art education as well as quality school programs in the community," Laura Smith, Director of Education/Museum Academy at the HSV Museum of Art, said.
The schools are given guidelines for the art submissions, and the teachers select the art that will represent their school in the exhibit.
"A certain number of pieces of art can be submitted for the elementary, middle, and high school level by each art teacher," Smith said.
This year for Youth Art Month there are 32 teachers on display, including Katelyn Craft from Athens High School.
"Every two years we will have that component as part of the Youth Art Month exhibition," Smith said. "A juror makes a selection of the pieces that are submitted for consideration for the art teachers exhibit."
The exhibition will run through April 23.
No students or teachers from Limestone County Schools are on display for Youth Art Month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.