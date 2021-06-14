The Summer Concert Series: Singing on The Square will feature Matt Prater and Friends Friday, June 25, on the east side steps of the Limestone County Courthouse, 150 S. Marion St., Athens.
The concert, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
Singing on The Square is hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism and Hedy Lou Cannon Realty is the presenting sponsor of Matt Prater and Friends.
According to Tourism officials, the musicians mix well-known country favorites with many of Prater's own personally-crafted tunes.
Tourism Social Media Specialist Cayce Lee said Prater takes pages from his own life as a man who works with his hands, has a deep faith in God and deep roots in family, and mixes them with his favorite musical inspirations to make a blend of country that touches the heart and keeps toes tapping.
“He brings a fun and jam-like sound to the stage with a little help from his friends, who much like Matt, love music and performing for the community,” Lee said.
Tourism officials encourage concert-goers to grab some takeout from one of the eateries on The Square, nestle in a camp chair alongside friends and family and enjoy the music.
Athens-Limestone Tourism asks the public to be aware that the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse on Marion Street will be closed between 5-5:30 p.m. to allow for stage and band setup. The street will remain closed throughout the evening to accommodate additional needs and provide space for attendees to set up chairs. Athens-Limestone Tourism officials said they greatly appreciate the public's cooperation in keeping this space free of vehicles for the evening's performance and for the safety of concert attendees and their families.
In case of inclement weather, the Singing on The Square performance rain location will be the Vietnam Veterans of America Building,17915 W. Elm St. in Athens.
Visit AthensAL.com/singing-on-the-square or call 256-232-5411 for more information.
