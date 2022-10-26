Are you struggling to find thoughtful gifts for everyone as you make your holiday shopping list? Well, it’s time to get personal! By giving a personalized gift, the recipient will feel special knowing it was created and picked just for them. Here are a few customized gift ideas that they’re sure to love that won’t break the bank.
1. Make Their Holidays Magical with Video Greetings. Perfect for spreading holiday cheer, SmashUps from American Greetings are highly personalized, smile-inducing, shareable videos. There are options for everyone, like a message from Santa that calls the recipient out by name and location, or a customized winter greeting delivered by a talking penguin. SmashUps can check the box for holiday greetings, or you can include a digital gift card to fulfill your gift giving needs.
With a subscription, you’ll unlock access to all of American Greetings’ digital offerings, meaning you can send unlimited SmashUps year-round. Subscriptions are $6.99 per month or $29.99 per year.
2. Photo Finish. Photos are a simple and affordable way to personalize gifts. Start by choosing your favorite pic with the recipient and then determine how you’d like to deliver it. Whether it’s in a unique frame, or printed on a personal item, such as a mug, blanket, keychain, phone cover or even an ornament for their tree, the recipient will know how much they mean to you each time they view it.
3. Initial Thoughts. While not everyone wants to be in pictures, adding personalization to a gift item by using your recipient’s name, initials or monogram, can be a great alternative. and with a wealth of online sites, from boutique stores like Marley Lilly to major retailers like Amazon offering this service, you’ll have endless options—at various price points—to meet your shopping needs.
4. Eat, Drink and Be Merry. They often say the way to the heart is through the stomach. So, whether it’s a foodie friend or a family member who has it all, making their favorite meal, treat, drink or dessert can be the ultimate thoughtful gift. Plus, it can provide you quality time together as you deliver the delicious treats to their home or host them at yours — that is… if they’ll share!
5. Write a Message by Hand. In an age where everything is digital, seeing a loved one’s handwriting—whether it’s scribbled by a child or printed by a grandparent—can be a special memento and unique way to customize a gift. Gift ideas could be handwritten messages and affirmations; a recipe book of your family favorites; or your handwriting could be inscribed onto a gift item like a keychain, picture frame or necklace.
Just remember, it’s the thought that counts. and luckily many personalized gifts don’t have to be costly to be remembered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.