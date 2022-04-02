It may not be my story to tell, but having heard it enough times, the images it evokes are firmly grounded in my mind.
Hubby and his childhood cohort, Joey, spent every spare moment riding their bikes off to a magical place they referred to simply as “The Woods.”
It was about a mile from their homes, but in reality, it was their home away from home. They spent time hunting squirrels and crows in the area and had become adept at catching bullfrogs, too, enjoying their hind legs fried in a little skillet they had borrowed from one of their mothers.
All the time spent there inspired them to build a shelter for their overnight campouts. They gathered and garnered, mostly discarded, scraps and bits of lumber from home and various local farmers who contributed to their project and began piecing them together up in a tree with limbs long enough to accommodate their dream house. Nine-year-old boys’ versions differ from that of grown men.
They patched up gaping holes and openings. They sawed, hammered and labored to make pieces fit into place and became quite adept at removing nails, straightening them and starting over. Gradually, it took shape, and a roof was hammered into place. They built a homemade ladder for the trek up and down to their secret getaway.
From home, they brought potatoes and a few other groceries and supplies to supplement their excellent hunting skills.
A parent today would flat out freak out if their kids did such a thing, but it wasn’t uncommon for them to spend several consecutive days in a row in their tree house cabin.
Children were much more independent and self-sufficient, and there were a lot fewer child abusers during those simpler times. Children were safe in their neighborhoods, even if they covered several square miles in any direction from home.
Everyone in the neighborhood knew everyone else. Anyone’s parents might correct anyone’s children, and their own parents were grateful for the intervention — a far cry from current societal norms.
As summer turned into fall and temperatures began to drop, Bobby and Joey made plans to expand their house over the next year. They dreamt of big improvements and plans, but alas, about two years into living their dreams in their built from scratch paradise, tragedy struck.
One day they had moved their fire inside because there had been several consecutive days of cold, wet weather. It was downright blustery. Everything was saturated.
They were frying potatoes and patching leaks as they made plans to stay warm and dry for the night when their cooking fire got away from them. Trying their best to put out the flames, they soon realized their plight was a lost cause, saved themselves and stood in the rain as they watched their hard work go up in flames, smoke and ashes.
They would never admit it, but all the moisture on their faces was not raindrops. Their tender hearts were hurt — but not broken. They waited a day or two for the weather to clear up and began the arduous task of rebuilding — this time bigger and better.
They even discovered a better way to cook indoors, with an appropriate chimney and cook stove. At least until they discovered the fairer sex, they continued their camping and hunting trips in their little cabin in the woods.
When I reflect on this, and other childhood stories from years gone by, it saddens me to think that children today can only imagine such tales or read about them in Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.
In truth and reality, it was literally the way of childhood days from the past. Kids could still be kids. They could learn and discover on their own. As long as they got their chores at home finished and were home in time for supper, they could chase their dreams — and boy did they ever dream.
Of course, they often got into trouble, but they were held responsible and accountable when they did. They were taught right from wrong early on and expected to live up to the codes of the day, such as honesty, truth telling and helping others. After all, failure to do so resulted in their parents hearing about it before they even got home to ’fess up themselves.
Childhood was a safe (for the most part) place to be. Their innocence and sense of adventure combined with their lack of non-existent fear created independent young men and women.
Lucky for them, it was raining the day their cabin was destroyed by fire — otherwise they would have earned the right to sing out boldly, “Settin’ the woods on fire!”
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, Hill currently lives in rural Athens. She describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
