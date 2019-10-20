Spicy Touchdown Chili
Total time: 4 hours, 30 minutes
Ingredients
• 1 pound ground beef
• 1 pound bulk pork sausage
• 2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
• 2 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
• 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each ) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with onions, undrained
• 1 can (12 ounces) beer
• 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup chili powder
• 1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapeno slices
• 2 teaspoons ground cumin
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 teaspoon dried basil
• 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and chopped green onions, optional
Directions
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat with sausage.
Stir in remaining ingredients. Cook, covered, on low four to five hours or until heated through. If desired, top with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and/or chopped green onions when serving.
Hearty Taco Chili
Total time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
Ingredients
• 2 pounds ground beef
• 1 can (15 ounces) black beans
• 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans
• 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans
• 1 can (14 ounces) hominy
• 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
• 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
• 1 envelope taco seasoning
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
•¨2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
• Optional toppings: corn chips, sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a 5-quart slow cooker.
Rinse and drain beans and hominy. Add to beef, along with canned tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, onion, the dressing and seasoning mixes and pepper. Puree green chilies and remaining diced tomatoes in a covered blender until smooth; stir into beef mixture.
Cook, covered, on low until flavors are blended, six to eight hours. Serve with toppings as desired.
Creamy White Chili
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
• 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
• 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
• Tortilla chips, optional
• Sliced seeded jalapeno pepper, optional
Directions
In a large saucepan, saute the chicken, onion and garlic powder in oil until chicken is no longer pink. Add the beans, broth, chiles and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Remove from the heat; stir in sour cream and cream. If desired, top with tortilla chips, cheese and jalapenos.
