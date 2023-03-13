A deadly good time was had Saturday night at the Roaring 20s murder mystery dinner co-hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism and the Southern Ghost Girls. The sold out crowd dressed in their finest Roaring 20s period attire and had a fun night role-playing fun and zany characters.
“It was sold out with 50 folks, and we hope to do another one soon. The top three destinations that the attendees were from were Athens, Birmingham, and Decatur. We had $700 in prizes donated, and the event was an equal fundraiser for Athens-Limestone Tourism and the Southern Ghost Girls. We had a fabulous dinner catered by Ramona J’s. Almost everyone was in Roaring 20s period dress,” Tina Morrison with Athens-Limestone County Tourism said.
Founder of the Southern Ghost Girls Lesley Ann Hyde described the Athens event as “amazing” and said that she hopes to plan another event soon and is looking forward to revisiting Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.