The annual Athens Haunts Walk is gearing up for its 14th season, and the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association wants to extend an invitation to the scary good time.
Tours will be held each Tuesday and Thursday in October. Guides Bill Ward, Shane Black, Garth Lovvorn and Will Weir will take guests on a 90-minute walk through different parts of Athens to learn more about paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in the historic downtown area.
The guides will tell spooky tales of paranormal activity at 13 local structures. Stories include one about a college student who fell to her death and is said to still roam the halls at Athens State University’s Founders Hall. Another is about the great 1893 fire that burned the wooden buildings on Marion Street.
It was at Founders Hall where the students of the then-named Athens Female Institute watched Union and Confederate soldiers battle. Other historic sites include the steps of the Houston Library, where a crowd gathered on the night voters elected George Houston as the state’s first governor after reconstruction.
Athens Haunts Walk is suitable for adults and for children in fourth grade and up.
“In the past, tour participants have included both believers of paranormal behavior and some skeptics of the supernatural,” said a press release about the walks. “The tours are also a way to get to know more about Athens and its history and lore.”
Walks will begin at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. All tours will depart from the tourism office at 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled departure time.
Each walk is about 1 mile walking distance. Guests should wear comfortable shoes.
Tickets are $10 per person for those age 12 and older. Reservations by advanced purchase are required. Tickets are sold at the Athens-Limestone County Tourism office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, call the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association at 256-232-5411.
