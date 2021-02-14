In Athens, Valentine’s Day is for more than sweethearts this year.
To say thank you to Athens-Limestone Hospital employees for facing the unexpected in 2020 and continuing the fight against COVID-19, local groups are sharing Valentines with the staff.
“They have worked long hours, extra shifts and beyond exhaustion to treat patients with COVID, to help stop the spread of COVID and to administer vaccines to fight COVID, and the community wants to give them a shot of love for Valentine’s Day,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
On Thursday, several groups delivered goody bags, gift cards and handmade Valentines to Felicia Lambert, who works in marketing at the hospital and with the hospital foundation. Among the groups delivering Thursday were the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, City of Athens Relay for Life Team, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church Children’s Ministry and Coxey Church of Christ children’s art class.
“Roses are red. Violets are blue. You are so pretty. Thank you for helping the community,” wrote one child from Coxey.
Kathy Cothren, a member of the Athens Relay Team, made 50 fried pies – apple, peach, strawberry and chocolate – to share with staff. Relay team members Kim Glaze and Holly Hollman delivered a batch of the apple fried pies to dietary staff.
“We got fried pies!” and “God bless!” the staff yelled excitedly.
Hollman, who also serves on the hospital foundation, said she received an email from Lambert last week with the subject line “Hospitals Have Heart” and the idea about incorporating Valentine’s Day as a way to say thanks.
“Our Relay Team members and Youth Commissioners readily donated items and Valentine cards,” she said. “And the fried pies were a huge hit. Several in the community have embraced this idea, and I hope all the hospital employees know Athens and Limestone County have not forgotten them.”
