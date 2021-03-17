The Alabama Center for the Arts will be bringing back “The Project,” which is a free summer arts program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in the arts. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Back for a consecutive year, The Project has created a fun yet intensive two-week program that will expose high school students to the vast world of storytelling.
Organizers said campers will gain in-depth, hands-on training in the world of visual and performing arts. The program will teach stop-motion animation, which encompasses sculpture, puppetry and recording Foley sound effects.
In addition, participants will learn how to create short animated pieces, which will include drawing, painting and film production of their content.
Faculty from Calhoun Community College and Athens State University will oversee the camp, using all aspects of fine and performing arts. Students must attend the full two-week program, which is scheduled for June 14-18 and June 21-25.
To be considered for the program, the applicant must:
• Complete an online or paper application;
• Submit a letter of recommendation;
• Digitally submit samples of work; and
• Submit a 500-word essay describing their view of the “Value of Arts in our Contemporary Society.”
Visit www.facebook.com/TheProjectACA/ to apply, learn more and register for a virtual Zoom information session.
All application materials must be submitted to jacki.vadney@athens.edu or chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu by April 15.
Lunch will be provided for all participants.
About ACA
The Alabama Center for the Arts is the region’s premier art center and degree program. The project continues a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College and serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is a venue for cultural events and activities aimed at enhancing an appreciation of art while promoting opportunities for creative expression for residents throughout the region.
