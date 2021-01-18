The 26th Annual Alabama Beekeeping Symposium is going virtual. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, participants will be able to attend this year’s symposium from the comfort of their own home.
The symposium is a two-day online event, running Feb. 6 and 7. There is a $20 fee to attend. The symposium includes many presentations that deal with the latest information on sound beekeeping practices. This year, the symposium will focus on two presentation tracks: Products from The Hive and Hive Maintenance. The sessions under the Products from The Hive track will provide information to help beekeepers expand their product lines beyond honey. The Hive Maintenance track will feature updated best management practices from experienced beekeepers and research scientists.
Visit aces.edu to register for the symposium.
Recordings of each presentation will be available for registered attendees for two weeks after the symposium. For more information on the 26th Annual Alabama Beekeeping Symposium, contact William Rowe at wjr0001@auburn.edu or 251-589-5572.
