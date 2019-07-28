The Alabama Historical Commission recently opened its 2020 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the Alabama Legislature. Historic sites meeting the eligibility can submit applications now through Aug. 15.
AHC will administer the $900,000 program for improvements as well as educational programming at historic sites in Alabama.
Grants will be awarded to public or nonprofit entities who own and operate historic sites in Alabama, reflect an education-based mission, concentrate on educational programming and reflect the geographical diversity of the state. Grants will not be awarded to any entity receiving funding directly or indirectly from the Education Trust Fund or the general fund. Grants will also not be awarded to any private or for-profit business or organization. Amounts will not exceed $20,000 for any one entity.
Preference will be given to properties built before 1840 that are listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, historic school structures, and properties built before 1943 that are listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
“Last fiscal year, the Capital Enhancements Grant Program helped to facilitate several types of improvements, including roof replacements, window restorations, and exterior painting,” said Lisa D. Jones, executive director of the Alabama Historical Commission. “The goal of the 2020 grant program is to assist historic sites throughout Alabama with both improvements as well as educational programming, which will help preserve them for future generations. Thank you to the Alabama Legislature for funding this much needed grant program to help preserve Alabama’s historic sites.”
Application guidelines are available on the AHC website. Applicants must complete an official 2020 application at bit.ly/AHCGrant20.
Applications must be hand-delivered or mailed to Stephanie Hamil, contracts and grants, Alabama Historical Commission, by Aug. 15. Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted.
AHC will announce the grant awards in October. All grant guidelines and details about eligibility can be found on the AHC website.
For more information, visit www.ahc.alabama.gov.
