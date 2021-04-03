Alabamians across the state are invited to be a pal and participate in the statewide “Don't Drop It On Alabama” spring cleanup, held the entire month of April.
The annual cleanup is coordinated by Alabama PALS, or People Against a Littered State, which also coordinates and implements the Alabama Coastal Cleanup, the Alabama Clean Campus Program, the Alabama Adopt A Mile and Adopt A Stream programs in partnership with other organizations.
The “Don't Drop It On Alabama” Spring Cleanup is offered to all 67 Alabama counties and statewide volunteer groups. As part of the monthlong celebration, Alabama PALS will provide supportive cleanup materials at no cost to groups planning to host cleanups or antilitter events in their community, including trash bags, brochures and more.
According to a release, Alabama PALS has already distributed around 175,000 bags statewide for the cleanup.
Alabama PALS has announced a partnership with Coca-Cola United as the title sponsor of the 2021 effort. Other sponsors this year include Honda, Alabama Department of Transportation, ALFA, Vulcan Materials Company and Alabama Farmers Cooperative.
Alabama PALS is also proud to announce the partnership with the Alabama Community College Systems campuses for the cleanup. The campus that reports the largest number of pounds of litter collected during the cleanup will receive $1,000, with another $1,000 going to the campus that reports the largest number of pounds of plastic bottles and aluminum cans collected for recycling.
The winners will also be recognized at the Alabama PALS Governor's Awards Program on Nov. 17.
Visit alpals.org for more information about the spring cleanup and how to get involved.
