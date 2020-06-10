Fans tired of rocking the jukebox while social distancing will have the opportunity to see Alan Jackson live at a drive-in concert Friday, and The News Courier is part of a group offering a chance for one lucky winner to attend the concert for free.
The winner will be selected via a drawing. To enter, send an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com with “Small Town Drive-In Concert” in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number in the email.
Deadline to enter is 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The ticket will be emailed to the winner. The ticket is for one vehicle (up to two passengers).
The concert was originally scheduled for June 5 but was pushed back due to weather concerns.
Jackson is doing a series of drive-in concerts, and Cullman is the first stop on the tour. It will be held at the location where Rock the South is typically held.
A portion of all proceeds from each Small Town Drive-In concert will go toward food relief efforts in the respective regions, which have been taxed more than usual due to current events and resulting economic circumstances.
“We’re really excited,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs. “It’s an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater kind of thing.” Jacobs said the concert will be a morale booster for the residents who have been practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Jacobs said the venue will hold about 2,000 vehicles. People are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines during the concert.
Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles, and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles.
Tickets are available by visiting alanjackson.com/drivein online. General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99; additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking, closest to the stage, is available starting at $199.99.
