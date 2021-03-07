The Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation will be honoring physicians throughout the month with the 2021 Doctors' Day campaign.
“Our hospital and community has been blessed beyond measure to have a large group of talented physicians to care for our community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Caroline Canestrari, director of the Foundation at ALH, in a media release.
The Foundation's hope is the community will join together to show their appreciation leading up to March 30, which is National Doctors' Day.
The Foundation is currently accepting donations to help provide necessary resources to physicians, who continue caring for the Athens and Limestone County community.
“By making a donation, you are showing appreciation for a special physician at ALH,” Canestrari said.
The donations are 100% tax deductible.
“Please consider this easy way to thank a physician who has gone above and beyond to care for you, your family and our community,” Canestrari said. “These heroes deserve our encouragement and gratitude more today than ever.”
Doctors' Day donations can be made to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation by visiting http://weblink.donorperfect.com/ALHDoctorsDay2021 or by mail. Mail donations to ALH Foundation, 700 W. Market St., Athens, AL 35611.
To honor the physicians, include the doctor's name and a personal note with the donation.
Email carolinec@alhnet.org for more information.
