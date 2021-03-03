The Alabamanese Chapter of the Azalea Society of America is partnering with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System this spring to offer a free educational program about azaleas.
A four-part “All About Azaleas” webinar series will be presented via Zoom by Extension agents and specialists, local Azalea Society members and azalea enthusiasts.
Organizers said the goal of this introductory azalea series is to increase the appreciation and knowledge of azaleas as well as build up interest in membership. The target audience will be the general public, master gardeners, horticulturists, Azalea Society members and anyone who loves azaleas.
Visit www.aces.edu for more details.
“All About Azaleas” webinar series
• Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m.
Introduction to Evergreen Azaleas
Introduction to Native Azaleas
• Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m.
Planting Azaleas
Care and Maintenance of Azaleas
• Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
Propagating Evergreen Azaleas
Propagating Native Azaleas
• Thursday, June 10
Azalea’s Insect Pests, Diseases and Disorders
Azalea Society Opportunities
