Alex Crafton, son of Tim and Stacie Crafton of the East Limestone community, has been selected to represent Limestone County at the American Legion District 12 Oratorical Contest to be held Feb. 1 at Post 15.
This is the second time he will represent Limestone County in the competition. He placed second in a four-county contest in 2019.
Crafton’s most recent accomplishment came Saturday at Post 49’s home in Athens, where he was awarded a $300 scholarship check by Commander Camden Kent. Crafton will have an opportunity to win $500 in Decatur and advance to the division competition. Winners of the three division-level competitions will meet in Montgomery to compete at the state level, where numerous scholarship opportunities are available.
The countywide oratorical contest is an annual event of Athens Post 49. Participants are expected to deliver an 8- to 10-minute prepared oration (a speech presented without using notes) about the United States Constitution. During this presentation, the participants may talk about any aspect of the Constitution that might interest them. Crafton’s 8-minute oration was about the citizen’s right to bear arms.
Following each presentation, participants must deliver a 3- to 5-minute oration about one of four amendments to the Constitution. Although the four amendments are previously known, the participants don’t know which amendment they must speak about until 5 minutes before their presentation. Crafton drew Amendment 24. This amendment was ratified in 1964. It prevents the states from imposing a poll tax on voters. Crafton explained some states had used a poll tax as a means of limiting the voting opportunity of minorities. Crafton spoke for 3 minutes and 15 seconds about the history of this amendment.
Crafton is a junior at the Athens Bible School. His goal is to study engineering at Auburn University in one of three areas — mechanical, computer or software engineering. Crafton is a member of the ABS cross country team and plays second base on the baseball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.