Grab your axe and turn your amp to 11, aspiring guitarists in Limestone County, because its time to listen and learn.
High Cotton Arts on The Square in Athens is hosting a free electric guitar clinic, dubbed "The Art of Shredding," beginning 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The class will be led by longtime musician Thom Mathews.
High Cotton Arts board member Garth Lovvorn said he has attended similar clinics hosted by musicians like Victor Wooten and Eric Singer from KISS, and has been interested in hosting something similar.
“It will be a pretty tame environment,” Lovvorn said. “Thom is a good friend of mine who has been playing music for 30 years or so. He is an old-school guitar shredder from the big hair days, but he is also a really nice guy.”
Lovvorn said his hope is to have Mathews play a piece and then field questions from the audience on how he performed different sequences.
Lovvorn said if the event goes well and enough people are interested, the clinic may turn into a series.
“We'll give it a shot and see how it goes,” he said. “Hopefully we'll do more.”
Lovvorn is a bassist in a thrash metal band called Temple of Blood, and he said the lack of ability to play gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic has left him searching for a musical outlet. So, the idea for the clinic was born.
High Cotton Arts is located at 103 W. Washington St.
