There might be an art to smartly wearing a hat. And, as we’ve observed over the decades, some hats are in themselves works of art – observe England’s royal family.
A recent discussion between High Cotton Arts Center volunteers concerned their regrets that women don’t seem to wear hats like they used to. There was a time when our mothers or grandmothers didn’t feel “dressed up” unless they could top their outfits with a hat. This was especially true at Easter.
Let alone Easter, there were those who would not attend a church service, wedding or funeral without proper headwear. More than a statement of fashion, it was considered a sign of respect.
According to the website, PINKTOWN, hats have come a long way down through the ages. Fedoras are making a strong comeback, but they’re a long way from the wide-brimmed straw hats our moms or grandmothers wore for gardening to save their complexions from excessive sun exposure. We welcome the return of hats – lots of hats.
To that end, High Cotton volunteers who are continually looking for new ideas to decorate our windows at 103 West Washington Street, decided to honor the memories of our hat-wearing female relatives and at the same time encourage the resurgence in hats.
First, we had to find enough hats. We put out the word that we needed hats for our window display. Fellow volunteer, Lee Shepherd, and this writer contributed a couple we were able to restyle for the occasion and art student Mary Pat Martin contributed hats.
“I regret that women no longer wear hats,” said Martin. “I saved all of mine. My daughters and granddaughters love to get them out and try them on.”
Martin’s hats illustrated a not-too-far distant past. But the real treasure trove came from contributor Harriette Rost, who has long been a fan of hats and costuming in general. As the founder and longtime director of the former Poke Salet Follies, an annual fundraiser for the Council on Aging, she was able to display her love of hats and performance costumes.
Rost supplied two large suitcases full of vintage hats dating back to the fifties and sixties, some of which belonged to her grandmother, Margaret Johnson, and an aunt.
“My Nannie was always known for her hats,” said Rost. Plus, over the years she scoured yard sales, antique and junk shops to collect many more. We regret we don’t have space to display them all, because some are truly works of art.
We’ve painted faces on Styrofoam wig forms to display the hats to their best advantage. There are floral pillboxes, straw caps, beret-type pillbox, cloches and several others.
According to PINKTOWN, recent decades have seen vintage and retro hats styles resurface. While some designers are going for new designs, others prefer to restore pieces from gone-by eras. Hats can be restyled with accessories such as jewelry and scarves. Also, choosing the proper earring to keep the focus on the hat and face is a striking complement.
If you’re in the neighborhood of High Cotton, a block off the square on Washington Street, stop in and take a look at our hats. You might decide to put on an Easter bonnet yourself.
