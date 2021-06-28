A recent Athens High School graduate has been announced the 2021 recipient of the Athena League's Lynn Gilbert Trent-Beverly Berry Crutcher Scholarship.
Anna Lee Thomas, member of the Athens High Class of 2021, is the daughter of Rhonda and Jason Thomas. She was on the A honor roll at Athens and earned membership in the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and the Beta Club. Her classmates selected her as sophomore class favorite and as a Student Council representative. She played four years with the Athens High Golden Eagle Marching Band.
Thomas was also active in her community, as a member of Pi Beta Sigma Community Service Sorority and as a member of First United Methodist Church and its youth group.
This fall, Thomas plans to attend Auburn University as a member of the Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success, or EAGLES, program for students with intellectual disabilities. The program is part of the department of special education, rehabilitation and counseling at Auburn, for which Thomas was selected from a group of 31 applicants to receive one of six seats.
Thomas' selection for the program fulfills her lifetime dream to attend college — especially at Auburn.
