The Athenian Players invite you to join them as they present a hilarious tale of confusion and “double vision” as part of their staging of William Shakespeare's “The Comedy of Errors.”
Directed by Dr. Hugh Long, the play will run from November 14-16 and November 21-23. Tickets are on sale now.
The comedy, which is Shakespeare's shortest, is about two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth and cross paths, setting off a series of wild mishaps caused by mistaken identity.
The cast includes Isaiah Wojciechowski as Antipholus of Ephesus, Antipholus of Siracuse; Vicki Montgomery as Dromio of Ephesus, Dromio of Siracuse; Dennis Marshall as Duke (Solinus); Rick Martin as Father (Egeon); Jilya Gossett as Adriana; Chelsey George as Luciana; Trent Thompson as Jaylor/Officer; Laura Poe as Abbesse (Æmelia); Lesley O’Donnell as Courtizan; John Powers as Angelo (Goldsmith); Edwin Ariagga as Balthazar and Pinch; Taylor McPeters as Luce and First Merchant; and Chris Clark as Second Merchant.
Performances will take place in the Studio Theatre of the Performing Arts Center at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 2nd Avenue, Decatur. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14-16, 21-22 with a special 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23.
General admission tickets are $15 and senior or student admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Alabama Center for the Arts box office, online at http://www.athens.edu/athenianplayers, or by phone at 256-260-3007.
