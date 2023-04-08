The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of April, the center will host the following activities:

Recurring eventsMondays

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

All day — Games

Tuesdays

10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing

6-8 p.m. — TOPS

All day — Rook, dominos, checkers, corn hole

Wednesdays

8:30-11 a.m. — TOPS

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

Thursdays

10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Book club

Special daysApril 11 & 25, 12-1 p.m. — Bingo

April 13, 12-2 p.m. — Craft day

