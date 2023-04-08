The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of April, the center will host the following activities:
Recurring eventsMondays
9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
All day — Games
Tuesdays
10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing
6-8 p.m. — TOPS
All day — Rook, dominos, checkers, corn hole
Wednesdays
8:30-11 a.m. — TOPS
9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
Thursdays
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Book club
Special daysApril 11 & 25, 12-1 p.m. — Bingo
April 13, 12-2 p.m. — Craft day
