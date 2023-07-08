The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of July, the center will host the following activities:

Recurring events

Mondays

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

All day — Games

Tuesdays

10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing

6-8 p.m. — TOPS

All day — Rook, dominos, checkers, corn hole

Wednesdays

8:30-11 a.m. — TOPS

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

Thursdays

10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Book club

Special days

July 11, 12-1 p.m. — Ashley Collier — Viva Medicare

July 11, 12-1 p.m. — Bingo

July 12 & 26, 1:30-3 p.m. — Dulcimers

July 13, 12-2 p.m. — Craft day

July 18, 12 p.m. — Intimidation card game- Tim Washington

July 20, 10-11 a.m. — Learn to use your computer or cell phone with Alabama A&M

