The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of September, the center will host the following activities:

Recurring events

Mondays

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

1-4:30 — Hand/Foot

Tuesdays

10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — ROOK

6:30-8 p.m. — TOPS

Wednesdays

8:30-10 a.m. — TOPS

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

Thursdays

10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry

11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Book club

Special days

Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Senior Fun Day at Big Spring Park

Sept. 12, 12 p.m. — Penny Auction

Sept. 14, 12-1 p.m. — Monthly craft with Patricia Gey

Sept. 15, 3-7 p.m. — Game night (concessions from 4-6)

Sept. 22 — United Way Day of Caring

Sept. 26, 12-1 p.m. — Rhythm Drum Fit Class with Rita Enskat

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you