The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of September, the center will host the following activities:
Recurring events
Mondays
9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
1-4:30 — Hand/Foot
Tuesdays
10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — ROOK
6:30-8 p.m. — TOPS
Wednesdays
8:30-10 a.m. — TOPS
9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
Thursdays
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Book club
Special days
Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Senior Fun Day at Big Spring Park
Sept. 12, 12 p.m. — Penny Auction
Sept. 14, 12-1 p.m. — Monthly craft with Patricia Gey
Sept. 15, 3-7 p.m. — Game night (concessions from 4-6)
Sept. 22 — United Way Day of Caring
Sept. 26, 12-1 p.m. — Rhythm Drum Fit Class with Rita Enskat
