Athens-Limestone Public Library will celebrate its 50th anniversary and launch its NEA Big Read program in celebration of “True Grit” by Charles Portis with a party 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The NEA Big Read in Limestone County is presented with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The 50th anniversary celebration and kick-off event will feature state Representative Danny Crawford, R-Athens, and members of the Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission. They will offer their remembrances of the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Scrapbooks will be available showcasing the history of the library. The Big Read kick-off will begin distribution of copies of “True Grit” for individuals and book clubs. Children 6-10 years old will be able to join in the fun by taking home a copy of “Fake Mustache” by Tom Angleberger. There will be a photo-op station for everyone to commemorate this celebration.
“We wanted our 50th anniversary to be more than a party,” said executive director Paula Laurita. “We wanted more than a party, but a celebration that brings the community together and gives a shared experience.”
An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read works to broaden a reader's understanding of the world, their community, and themselves through the joy of sharing a good book.
Limestone County is one of 78 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read now through June. From March 22 to April 21, ALCPL will celebrate “True Grit” by Charles Portis with a full calendar of events including the history of music in Alabama, the history of Fort Henderson and Trinity School, and a special program by the Friends of the Library with all Head Start classes.
The Friends will read the book "Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa" by Erica Silverman. Each child will receive their own copy. The library will also be working with other organizations such as Athens State University, Limestone County Extension Office, Learn-to-Read Council and the Boys and Girls Clubs on programs, book clubs and more fun and educational activities.
For more information on this event, contact Kris Reisz at kreiz@alcpl.org or visit ALCPL.org to view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Limestone County. Follow the library on Facebook and Twitter at https://www.facebook.com/ALCPL and @ALPublicLibrary.
