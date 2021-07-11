The Athens-Limestone Public Library is gearing up to officially launch its new podcast series, "Library Voices."
Library officials will join members of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, for a ribbon cutting at the library.
Ambre Hyatt, public services coordinator for the library, said the podcast was created to give the community an alternate way to “visit” the library.
“Listen to the Athens and Limestone County voices sharing their collective expertise and community spirit,” Hyatt said. “We hope Library Voices becomes another way for patrons to connect with people and programs they may not have access to otherwise.”
Podcast episodes can be found on Spotify and Apple. "Library Voices" will include three different programs in the series:
• "Talkin' Dirty at the Library." The Master Gardeners of Limestone County will talk about ways to cultivate better gardens and lifestyles through local gardening and Limestone County Cooperative Extension programs. The program will also offer month by month gardening tips and help answer listener questions.
• "Homegrown History." Listeners will be able to discover Athens and Limestone County from a person who has studied it and a person who has lived it. Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis and Athens resident Richard Martin will recount stories and bring in guests to talk about the rich history of Limestone County.
• "Between the Stacks." The program will highlight conversations with guest speakers featuring cultural, educational and community topics. The podcast will introduce library staff members, feature book talks and feature evolving library programs.
