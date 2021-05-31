It’s summertime, and what is more exciting to some than the prospect of fresh local produce provided by a nearby farmers’ market. Athens Saturday Market at 409 W. Green St. will be open 8 a.m. until noon beginning June 5 through Aug. 28.
Market Manager Kat Greene said the market will be back in full swing this year, and patrons have so much to look forward to this season.
“We’re so happy to bring back our favorite events, giveaways and our kids' program this year and provide a fun gathering place for the community on Saturday mornings,” Greene said.
The Athens Saturday Market is an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, meaning all produce is locally and naturally grown in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley. Prepared foods sold at the market are also locally made, as are the handcrafted goods offered by our local artisans, Greene said.
Green said the market is not only a great place to purchase local produce and goods, it is a place to enjoy the day with family and friends.
To celebrate opening day, sponsor West End Outdoors will be giving away Southern classics: RC Cola and Moon Pies. In addition, Happi Pappi Beignet Truck will be on site with breakfast treats.
This season, all sorts of wonderful things will be offered at the market, Greene said.
“Things like fresh produce, coffee, crafts and breakfast foods will be sold, and who better to buy them from than your own community members?” she said. “Our special event days are back! Bring the kids to the market for Kids Day. Enjoy everyone’s favorite on Tomato Sandwich Day, or maybe your favorite might be Bluegrass and BBQ. Our last special event of the market season will be Customer Appreciation Day. Head down to the market for a surprise treat.”
Greene said there’s no better way to strengthen the local community than to shop and eat locally.
“By visiting the Athens Saturday Market, you support our local farmers, as well as businesses and community members,” she said. “Also, you support yourself by providing healthy and fresh food for you and your family.”
The gathering place will be back this year. With rocking chairs and benches painted by local artists, Greene said it is the perfect spot to relax on a Saturday morning. On opening day, marketgoers can listen to music from Jacob Greene and Mike Cole, have coffee and enjoy a morning beignet. In fact, every market Saturday, there will be live musical artists from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Have a gardening question? Greene said marketgoers can stop by and chat with the local Master Gardeners and bring the kids to enjoy weekly kids program activities.
Greene said some favorite vendors are returning, along with some new faces.
“Come to the Athens Saturday Market to buy and eat local this summer.,” she said.
Greene also want to thank Listerhill Credit Union for their presenting sponsorship of the market this season. Athens Saturday Market is a program of Athens Main Street.
Contact Greene at hardiman.katherine@gmail.com or Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson at tererichardson@athensmainstreet.org for more information on the Athens Saturday Market.
