Two Athens sisters will be contestants at the American Quilter's Society's QuiltWeek, according to a press release.
Brenda Miller was accepted with her quilt, “Brenda's Halo.” Her sister, Jo Ann Miller, was accepted for her quilt, “Jo Ann's Halo Medallion.”
This year's QuiltWeek is in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will feature 422 quilts.
The release said the high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 13 countries.
Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Ocean Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, to Friday, Feb. 28, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903. The event is open to the public.
The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 35 years, AQS has been a leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. AQS believes, with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine.
Visit www.americanquilter.com for more information or call 1-270-898-7903.
