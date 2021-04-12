Athens State University will host a Drive-Thru College Fair for local community college and high school students and their parents/guardians April 15.
Representatives from Athens State and area institutions will be on site to provide information and help prospective students decide on their next adventure. The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Colleges participating in the event include Athens State, Troy University, University of North Alabama, University of Montevallo, University of South Alabama, Alabama A&M University, Talladega College, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Calhoun Community College, Auburn University, The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Middle Tennessee State University, Huntingdon College, Wallace State Community College, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Drake State Community & Technical College.
Students interested in attending can learn more about the Drive-Thru College Fair and pre-register to attend by visiting athens.edu/drivethrufair. For questions, please e-mail frank.eskridge@athens.edu.
