As farmers prepare for the upcoming growing seasons, the dawning of a new year is a reminder of the new things to come. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is planning two precision agriculture workshops in February. These workshops are designed to provide support to farmers as they implement precision agriculture technologies to strengthen preplanting, in-season and harvest management strategies.
Brenda Ortiz, an Alabama Extension precision agriculture specialist, said the topics for each workshop were identified in collaboration with precision agriculture service providers in Alabama, as well as regional Extension agents that frequently interact with farmers and consultants.
Workshop Dates and Locations
The precision agriculture workshops will be held at two locations during February.
Feb. 8 — Athens State University, Athens, Alabama
Feb. 28 — Eastgate Park, Dothan, Alabama
Each workshop is free and lunch is included, but registration is required. Continuing education units (CEUs) will also be available for attendees.
Workshop Topics
While there will be some topic overlap at both workshops, Ortiz said each precision agriculture workshop is tailored to the farmers in the area.
Feb. 8 Topics
Precision Agriculture Economics and Decision Making – Beyond Profitability
Jordan M. Shockley – University of Kentucky
Irrigation Scheduling and Impact on Nitrogen Update
Drew Gholson – Mississippi State University
Use of Drones in Farming
Jason de Koff – Tennessee State University
The Nuts and Bolts of Fertigation
Calvin Perry – Retired Superintendent of Irrigation Park at University of Georgia
Crop Growth and Yield Impacts of Novel Technologies on Planters
Mike Mulvaney – Mississippi State University
Brenda Ortiz – Auburn University
Variable Rate Shedding on Cotton
Michael T. Plumblee – Clemson University
Tools for Data Analysis of Precision Agriculture Technologies
John Deere and Climate View
Technologies for In-season Crop Management
Vantage South and TriGreen
Getting the Most out of the Chicken Litter Application: Best Management Strategies
Kent Stanford and Rishi Prasad – Auburn University and Alabama Extension
N-Time: Image-Based Nitrogen Management Designed for Fertigation
Jackson Stansell and James Herrick – Sentinel Fertigation
Feb. 28 Topics
How Choice of Soil Sampling Strategy Impacts Application Accuracy and Economics of Site-Specific Nutrient Management in Row Crops
Simerjeet Virk – University of Georgia
Brenda Ortiz – Auburn University
The Nuts and Bolts of Fertigation
Calvin Perry – Retired Superintendent of Irrigation Park at University of Georgia
Best Irrigation Management Strategies on Cotton and Peanut
Wesley Porter – University of Georgia
Brenda Ortiz – Auburn University
Drone Spraying for Agriculture
Steve Li – Auburn University
Florida STEP Program: A Strategy to Increasing Adoption of Technology and Science-based BMPs
Vivek Sharma – University of Florida
Updates on Peanut Yield Monitoring
Yin Bao – Auburn University
Bennie Branch – President of KMC
Tools for Data Analysis of Precision Agriculture Technologies
GreenPoint, John Deere, Climate View and Nutrient
Modern Technologies on Planters Can Support Better Crop Growth and Contribute to Yield Increase
Simerjeet Virk – University of Georgia
Brenda Ortiz – Auburn University
Regional Evaluation of John Deere Onboard Module Weighing System
Wesley Porter – University of Georgia
Use of Satellite and Drone Images and Artificial Intelligence to Predict Within-Field Variability of Peanut Maturity and Yield
Mailson Freire de Oliveira – Auburn University
Technologies for In-season Crop Management
Vantage South, John Deere and Green Point
N-Time: Image-Based Nitrogen Management Designed for Fertigation
Jackson Stansell and James Herrick – Sentinel Fertigation
Ortiz said in addition to the topics listed above, equipment companies will have booths set up to showcase their latest technology and answer producer questions.
“I firmly believe these workshops will provide participants–especially farmers–with the opportunity to learn from fellow farmers, university precision agriculture specialists and industry representatives on how to best use precision agriculture technologies,” she said. “They will also learn how to adapt those to their operation, as well as learning what is new or in the pipeline that could have a positive impact on their operation and the environment.”
More Information
Register for these events via the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu. For more information, contact Ortiz directly at bortiz@auburn.edu. Regional Extension agents and county Extension offices can also help interested producers find and complete registration information.
