Following a nationwide search that produced a number of highly qualified candidates, Athens State University has appointed Dr. Lee Vartanian as dean of the College of Education, effective July 2020, according to a press release.
Vartanian earned his bachelor’s degree in social work from Auburn University, and his master’s degree in early childhood education and his doctorate in urban services at Old Dominion University. He spent 14 years as a professor at Lander University and another three years teaching second- and third-graders at elementary schools in Virginia and South Carolina.
As chair of the Department of Teacher Education at Lander University, Vartanian facilitated new programs in secondary chemistry education and a master’s in teaching and learning, with a concentration in the Montessori Method. He also served as the campus director of Lander University Teaching Fellows. Throughout his career, he had several academic works published in the fields of English language learners and teaching math to children, and was a presenter at a number of conferences throughout the Southeast.
According to Athens State, Vartanian brings a deep knowledge of current changes in the higher education landscape; an openness to new ideas; experience in strategic planning and accreditation; collaboration on new program development; multiple years of supervisory experience, including evaluation of faculty; and noteworthy service on a local board of education.
During his interview, Vartanian spoke of a strong commitment to excellence in course content, informed by collaboration in decision making and need for stakeholder engagement, according to the press release.
“These are extremely important values needed as we chart new directions in the College of Education at Athens State,” said Dr. Joe Delap, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
In his initial letter of application, Vartanian said he “found that the biggest capital within the university is the relationships that are built within a department, across colleges, and amongst faculty and staff. Building rapport and trust amongst diverse faculty and community members is crucial for seizing important opportunities to develop innovative programs,” according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.