MONTGOMERY – “Creativity made me feel free in the mist of being incarcerated,” said Tameca Cole, a Birmingham, Alabama native artist who served nearly 26 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. Despite being in and out of the prison system since a young age, Cole knew that there was something greater within herself.
While incarcerated at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, Cole found an outlet from the world around her — creative writing. She credited Kyes Stevens, the founder and director of the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project in the Auburn University College of Human Sciences, for encouraging her and providing her with the tools to unlock her creativity. She fell in love with the program and the freedom to positively express her thoughts.
“During the course, I began to learn a lot about myself,” said Cole. “It awakened talents I’ve had deeply ingrained since a young age.”
Cole’s works rarely consisted of tragedies or prison tales, but instead they ranged in genres from comedy to science fiction. She was constantly told by administrators and peers just how far her attention-grabbing talents could take her.
Later in the program, Cole transitioned her vivid imagination into visual, abstract art. One of her favorite and most popular works of her collection, “Locked in Dark Calm,” was created as a result of bottled anger that she felt after clashing with a correctional officer. It is a collage piece that represents having to manage and process anger within a controlled environment. Cole didn’t realize at the time just how much attention and praise she’d get for a work she created out of emotion.
“It just came out,” she said. It has been featured in numerous galleries and articles, including the New York Times.
Cole expressed that another aspect of her inspiration came from late professional NBA star Kobe Bryant. Bryant is her all-time favorite basketball player, who she also resonates with on a personal level. She explained how she admired his ability to remain resilient and passionate about his work while being under extensive scrutiny of the public eye during transgressions in his career. His undeniable drive reminded Cole of herself. Bryant often spoke about the Mamba Mentality or “the constant quest to try to be the best version of yourself.” Cole adopted this mindset in her life journey which has kept her motivated throughout each chapter of her own story.
Now released, Cole is serving life on parole and focusing on her art as it continues to bring her recognition she never imagined. Cole’s works were recently showcased in the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles second annual Changing the Course art exhibition which displayed many different artistic pieces designed by currently and formerly incarcerated individuals.
“The ability to creatively express myself gave me hope that I would get out of prison again. It showed me that my creative talents are connected to something greater than myself,” said Cole. “It made me a better me and truly saved my life.”
