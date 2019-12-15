Two Athens State University students were recently recognized as recipients of the 2019 Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship at a reception hosted in their honor by representatives from Bank Independent and Athens State.
This year’s scholarship recipients are second-year recipient Dayanna Rodriquez, a junior, and first-time recipient Ashley Creasy, a senior. The Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship is awarded to qualified, first-generation college students, based on financial need and residency within the seven counties served by Bank Independent. There are two endowed scholarships dedicated to serve Athens State University.
Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin congratulated Rodriquez and Roberts on their achievements.
“The Bank established the scholarship to honor the legacy of my father, Edward Fennel Mauldin, and his great love of learning,” Mauldin said. “Although he never graduated from college, my dad always expressed a deep appreciation for education and the value of college experience itself.”
According to Keith Ferguson, vice president for university advancement, the Edward Fennel Mauldin Scholarship provides the groundwork to ensure opportunities for students at Athens State University.
“As a result of your generosity, your scholarship provides a supporting environment for our students in their journey to build a better life for themselves and their families,” he said.
Referencing the bank’s mission to make a positive difference in people’s lives, Mauldin said, “You have the support of all 618 of our team members. Our challenge to you today is to pay this forward. Remember what has been done for you and pass that kindness along to others.”
The scholarships at Athens State University represent two of the 10 allocated Edward Fennel Mauldin Memorial Endowed Scholarships. Six scholarships are awarded each fall to University of North Alabama students, and two to students at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
