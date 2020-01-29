Those who care about the welfare of dogs and cats at animal shelters in the Tennessee Valley are urged to give to Bank Independent’s Shelter Share.
The annual collection drive, which kicks off Monday, Feb. 3, distributed more than 3,825 items and more than $1,114 in donations to shelters in northwest Alabama last year. Donations were used to supplement resources available to local shelters.
“Bank Independent is proud to support Shelter Share as part of our Helping Hands initiative,” said Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent. “Shelter Share was created by our team members in heartfelt response to the need for community assistance at local shelters. Many of our team members are involved in fostering and rescuing shelter animals, my family included. We welcomed a local shelter rescue dog into our home that has since become a loved member of our family. Shelter Share is very near and dear to our hearts.”
During Shelter Share, all Bank Independent locations will serve as donation points for pet food and supplies designated for local animal shelters through Feb. 21. Locations will accept pet food, kitty litter, paper towels, nursing bottles, cleaning supplies, first aid items, used blankets, bedding and towels.
The donated supplies will be delivered by bank employees to the Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter, Colbert County Animal Shelter, Decatur Animal Services, Huntsville Animal Services, Morgan County Animal Shelter and Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter in early March.
