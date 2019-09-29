Hershey's mini bars overtook candy corn as Alabama's favorite Halloween candy, according to a new study by candystore.com.
The bulk candy dealer publishes a survey each year of the most popular candy in each state, based on its sales. Last year, Hershey's mini chocolate bars ranked second place.
The nation's top three candies are Skittles, Reese's Cups and M&Ms.
In developing the data each year, candystore.com looked at 12 years of sales data, particularly looking at the months leading up to Halloween. This year, the retailer looked at the years 2007-2017. The sales were then broken down by individual states.
This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. Consumer confidence is not quite as high this year, fueled by uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs and interest rate changes on the domestic economy.
A Halloween snapshot
Each year, the National Retail Federation tracks Halloween trends. The figures and statistics shared by the NRF and other organizations paint a picture of just how popular Halloween can be:
• Consumers will spend an estimated $9 billion on Halloween. The average American will spend $86.79 on the festivities, according to the NRF;
• The U.S. Census Bureau indicates there are 41.1 million potential trick-or-treaters aged 5 to 14;
• Ninety-five percent of people surveyed by the NRF planned to purchase candy for Halloween. The next most popular purchase is decorations (74%);
• Forty-five percent of respondents planned to carve a pumpkin for Halloween, says the NRF;
• In Canada, there are 2,569 farms with pumpkin patches, according to the 2016 Census of Agriculture;
• The top-ranked costumes for children in 2018 were princess and superhero. Adults planning to dress up were more likely to go as a witch or a vampire;
• Data from domestic box office earnings of horror movies in 2018 totaled $752.2 million. This accounts for movie earnings in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. “A Quiet Place” and “Halloween” were the top-grossing horror flicks of the year;
• The ubiquitous “pumpkin spice” starts to turn up in various products as soon as there are hints of autumn. Nielsen says $6.9 million was spent on pumpkin spice products in 2018;
• Candy corn is either loved or loathed. According to the National Confectioners Association, 42.7% of people who enjoy candy corn say they eat the narrow white part of the candy corn first;
• The NRF states that, when looking for their ideal costumes, 33% of consumers will check online first, followed closely by 29% in stores;
• Pet costumes remain incredibly popular. Prosper Insights, a marketing and analytics company, states that 31.2 million Americans plan to dress up their pets — with millennials being the largest demographic to do so;
•There are potentially 120 million stops for trick-or-treaters to visit in the United States, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau; and
• The Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade Division in Canada says there were 158 businesses engaged in formal wear and costume rentals in Canada in 2017.
