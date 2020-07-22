Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association have announced the winners of the Earth Day rain-barrel painting contest. 

The rain barrels were voted on remotely by members of the organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The winners are “Koi Joy” by Sonya Gordon, “How ‘bout a Kiss” by Rick Pressnell and “The Fence” by Tim Mitchell. 

Rain barrel 1

“Kill Joy” by Sonya Gordon
How 'bout a kiss

“How ‘bout a Kiss” by Rick Pressnell 
“The Fence” by Tim Mitchell

A dozen painted rain barrels were entered in the contest. Some of the barrels are being auctioned off to the highest bidder. 

The barrels can be found in a video posted on the “Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful” Facebook page. The barrels are up for auction unless indicated “not for sale.” 

The starting bid is $50, and bids will be increased by $5 increments. 

Bids can be sent to Limestone County Master Gardener Margaret McCrary by texting 256-777-2145. Bidders can also email margmccrary@gmail.com and leave a bid. 

McCrary will contact bidders by text or email if a bid increases. 

The deadline to bid on the rain barrels is Friday,      July 31. 

