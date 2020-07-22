Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association have announced the winners of the Earth Day rain-barrel painting contest.
The rain barrels were voted on remotely by members of the organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners are “Koi Joy” by Sonya Gordon, “How ‘bout a Kiss” by Rick Pressnell and “The Fence” by Tim Mitchell.
A dozen painted rain barrels were entered in the contest. Some of the barrels are being auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The barrels can be found in a video posted on the “Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful” Facebook page. The barrels are up for auction unless indicated “not for sale.”
The starting bid is $50, and bids will be increased by $5 increments.
Bids can be sent to Limestone County Master Gardener Margaret McCrary by texting 256-777-2145. Bidders can also email margmccrary@gmail.com and leave a bid.
McCrary will contact bidders by text or email if a bid increases.
The deadline to bid on the rain barrels is Friday, July 31.
