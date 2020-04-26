I didn’t realize it at the time, but during World War II, while I was a young boy, I was well-informed about the terrible events raging around the world. My grandfather, an old man in his early 80s, lived at home with my family. He was highly praised as the patriarch of our large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins living nearby. I considered myself lucky to be the right age to receive much of Grandfather’s attention, and especially fortunate to share his vast knowledge about life, about bad times and good times, and about the war. I liked his frequent monologues about good and evil, and especially those about the changes in lives brought on by war. Sometimes during a stinging broadcast over his big Zenith radio, he would look at me and sadly intimate that I, like his older grandsons, would someday become a soldier. That thought never bothered me then, in 1944, because the war was very far away from where we lived and I felt I was secure and well cared for by my mom and dad.
As my 18th birthday approached in the fall of 1952, I was reminded by my father that I must register with the local draft board, which promptly advised that I was classified as 1-A, and unless I secured a deferment of some kind, I would be eligible to be drafted after high school graduation in May 1953. A deferment was granted until I finished college in August 1956. I received a draft notice for induction into the U.S. Army on Oct. 1 of that year. Four weeks before Oct. 1, a notice came that my draft date was set forward.
On April 1, 1957, I, along with 10 other young men, was sworn in at the induction center. We were immediately informed we belonged to the U.S. government. The officer handed me 11 file folders and told me I was in charge of these 11 scared young men. I was then put on a train for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. After two weeks there, where we existed in old, rotting-away barracks, we 800 young men boarded four DC-8 commercial aircraft and headed to the great Northwest to the Army’s enormous post, Fort Lewis, Washington. Most of us were assigned to the reactivated 39th Infantry Regiment of the Fourth Infantry Division of the United States Army. None of us felt, nor realized, our bodies and minds were gradually being altered by the intensity of the military training, that our wishes and desires for the future were being relegated to the farthest corners of our minds.
Sixteen weeks later, I proudly put on my dress uniform, boarded a commercial flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport near Fort Lewis and headed home to Louisiana on a two-week leave. Near midnight in New Orleans, I took a Greyhound bus to Baton Rouge, where my sister and her family lived. The next morning around 9, as planned, my sister and her World War II Marine husband would drive me to my parent’s home about 100 miles north.
When we arrived near the outskirts of my small hometown in central Louisiana, I felt something inside me was happening, a strangeness that I couldn’t understand. Same Main Street, same houses, same Weill’s Department Store, same bus station, same bank, same Jitney Jungle, my old barber shop stood ready, same busy New York Café and, after a couple more minutes, the same familiar noise when our car left the pavement of Main Street onto the gravel road. We were 2 miles from home. I heard when my sister spoke, a question maybe or just a statement, but my mind was running at break-neck speed. From his driving position, the old soldier looked across my sister at me and slowed the car. When I looked in his eyes, I knew he had answers about the spell that had come over me. Pleadingly, I stared at him and waited.
I couldn’t speak. I didn’t know how to tell them that I had little interest here, at home. It seemed I didn’t belong here anymore, a surprising observation that frightened me, yet I knew its power over me. I cared that it was in my mind, yet I didn’t really worry. Deep inside my psyche, I was sure I needed to go back to those with whom I had a strong commonality of purpose, binding us one to the other, making us proud, like brothers. I wondered then, would Mom and Dad know me now, really know me? Or would they know me only as their kid, or like me now, and what would I say to them? What would I tell my little brother? What would he say to me? What would he ask?
“You’re OK, Bill,” the old soldier said loudly, breaking the spell I was under. With a commanding wry smile, he continued. “You’re not the same fellow you were when you left, and you never will be.”
I stared through the windshield across the familiar expanse of green in the wide fields in front of us toward the tops of the tall oaks in the front yard at home, only a half mile away. I said nothing. But those few words from a man only eight years older, an old soldier who had braved the battles in the Pacific for four years in places they talked about on Grandfather’s Zenith when I was a boy, awakened me. I no longer needed to be “Bill” the son, the cheerful kid, the likable high school boy, the college graduate. All those prideful things I used to be were unneeded and gently placed to rest forever in the deepest corners of my mind.
In the hot summer air wafting through the car, I took a deep breath and let it out slowly.
I knew I was different.
I was a soldier.
— Hunt is an author and a contributor to The News Courier. He can be reached at billbunkyboy@gmail.com.
