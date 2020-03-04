The Rocket City Trash Pandas have enjoyed extraordinary success in merchandise sales, sold their allotment of season tickets and rekindled North Alabama’s love for baseball. Now, before even their first game is played, there is another unprecedented landmark.
“Pandamonium: Engineering Pro Baseball’s Return to the Rocket City,” a book chronicling the Trash Pandas’ arrival in Madison, will be released in April. It not only goes behind the scenes to reveal the maneuvering that brought the team into existence and the people who made it happen, but it also explores the rich history of baseball in the area that serves as the foundation for this franchise.
Mark McCarter, a four-time Alabama Sportswriter of the Year whose work has appeared in such publications as Sports Illustrated, Fortune, The Sporting News and USA Today, is the author of the book, which is being published by August Publications. He has written two other books, “The Racetracks Book,” published by The Sporting News, and “Never A Bad Game: 50 Years of the Southern League,” printed by August Publications in 2014.
Trash Pandas’ President and CEO Ralph Nelson wrote the introduction and Jay Bell, the Trash Pandas’ manager and 16-year major league veteran, wrote the foreword.
“With his unique style and award-winning sportswriting background, Mark is the perfect person to write our story,” Nelson said. “He brings home our message of ‘Minor League Baseball in a Major League way,’ and we are proud of this work.”
Presale orders may be made through the Trash Pandas’ store website (shoptrashpandas.com).
The book is expected to be ready for sale in the Trash Pandas team stores - The Junkyard at
Toyota Field and the Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre on April 25. All online copies may
be picked up at The Junkyard.
McCarter offers a unique perspective on the story, having launched his career by covering the Chattanooga Lookouts in their return to the Southern League in 1976, then spending 16 seasons following the ups and downs of the Huntsville Stars franchise as a columnist and writer at The Huntsville Times.
“No one is more qualified to write about Huntsville baseball than Mark McCarter, and he shows why in ‘Pandamonium,’” said Sports Illustrated editor Mark Bechtel, who grew up in Huntsville. “It evokes memories of the past — for me, of hawking souvenirs at Joe Davis Stadium — and, with its entertaining behind-the-scenes look at how the Trash Pandas came to be, sets the stage for what is certain to be a very bright future.”
The Trash Pandas’ Inaugural Season Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field. Season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale now. Individual game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m. at Toyota Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.