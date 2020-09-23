With the arrival of the fall season, it’s time for The Belue Place Pumpkin Patch to open its gates for families to visit a working family farm and find their perfect orange treasure to take home.
Belue Place Pumpkin Patch, situated in the northwestern Alabama town of Lexington, opens its gates the first Saturday in October, and on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, families are invited to experience a little bit of farm life and create an unforgettable experience picking pumpkins. Children can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick their very own pumpkin to take home. Other activities include a hay loft jump, cow train rides, tire mountain, horse tire swings, corn crib play area, hay tunnels to wander through, pumpkin painting and storytelling.
Animals abound at the Belue Place and may be petted by the interested or simply observed by the curious. The petting zoo inhabitants include baby goats, miniature horses, rabbits, pigs, chickens, baby chicks, ducks and guineas.
The Belue Place Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Guests will be required to wear masks or face coverings as per state guidelines and to practice social distancing by keeping a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in their immediate family.
Admission is $12 per person and provides access to all areas of the pumpkin patch, one pumpkin per person and all activities.
Belue Place Pumpkin Patch is located at 700 Lauderdale County Road 513 in Lexington.
For more information, visit www.thebelueplace.com or call 256-366-6277.
