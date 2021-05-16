An outdoor drama depicting the life of America’s first lady of courage attracts thousands of visitors to the North Alabama town of Tuscumbia every year. Playwright William Gibson's epic drama, “The Miracle Worker,” is performed on the grounds of Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller, showcasing to the world the miracle that took place in the late 1800s.
Produced by the Helen Keller Foundation Inc., "The Miracle Worker" runs Friday and Saturday evenings beginning June 11 through July 17 at the birthplace of Helen Keller located at 300 N. Commons St. West in Tuscumbia. Now in its 60th season, the live performance recalls the childhood of deaf-blind Helen Keller, who suddenly lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months, and the extraordinary teacher, Annie Sullivan, who taught her to communicate with the world. The play carries the audience into the daily disappointments and the miraculous breakthrough of the young Helen at the guidance of her teacher, with authentic costumes and sets and professional acting.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for a free tour of the home and grounds with purchase of a play ticket. Play begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 per reserve seat and $10 for general admission. A group rate is offered for groups of 20 or more for $13 per person. Special seating is available upon request for persons with special needs with a two-week notice. Tickets may be purchased with a credit card by calling 256-383-4066.
William Gibson was an American playwright and novelist born in 1914 who died in 2008. He won the Tony Award for Best Play for "The Miracle Worker" in 1959, which he later adapted for the film version in 1962. Both the play and the film adaptation featured Patty Duke as Helen Keller and Anne Bancroft as Annie Sullivan.
Each year in June, the town of Tuscumbia pays tribute to Helen Keller with a four-day celebration. Set for June 24–27, the Helen Keller Festival offers a variety of family-friendly events while celebrating the life of Helen Keller and her remarkable achievements in overcoming a world of silence. Visit www.helenkellerfestival.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.