The Limestone County Commission is inviting residents to participate in the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Limestone County Courthouse.
The event, which precedes the Trustmark Christmas Parade, is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, on the east side of the courthouse.
Jamie and Gloria Cooper will again serve as masters of ceremony. Friends of Ripley will perform several Christmas songs.
In addition to the tree lighting, the snow machine will also return. Mother Christmas and Santa Claus are also set to make appearances.
The public is invited to see ornaments made by local students, which will be hung on the tree. Participating students are entered into a drawing for a chance to win the First National Bank first-place prize, which is presented to the winning student’s school.
“The commission looks forward to spending time with everyone at this special annual event,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.