The Calhoun College Foundation announced Rex Cheatham as the new president and Kim Lewis as the first vice president of the College’s 2020-2021 Foundation Board.
Rex Cheatham, a native of Decatur, brings more than 44 years of experience in the education sector, where he served as the executive director of the Governor’s Education Reform Commission. He also served as the governor’s education liaison, UniServ director for the Alabama Education Association of District 2, and as a teacher and supervisor for attendance and testing for Morgan County Schools. He graduated with honors from Calhoun and earned an associate’s degree in general studies. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Athens State University, and a master in supervision and administration from the University of North Alabama.
Cheatham has a plethora of awards and honors, which include Alabama’s Outstanding Young Educator, Decatur’s Outstanding Young Man, Who’s Who among America’s Outstanding Leaders in America’s Elementary and Secondary Schools, Who’s Who in America’s Universities and Colleges, Distinguished Service Award at Calhoun Community College, Alumnus of the Year at Athens State University and Outstanding Young Man of America.
Kim Lewis, a native of Huntsville, earned an associate’s degree in computer science from Calhoun. In 2002, she became co-founder and CEO of PROJECTXYZ, which is a minority-owned, woman-owned small business under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s government contracting program. The company provides engineering, logistics, programmatic and alternative energy solutions for government customers around the world. Today, under her leadership, the company has grown to more than 100 employees and been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.
Aside from her career accomplishments, in 2019, Lewis became the first African American woman appointed to serve as board chair of the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce. As a role model, leader and community advocate, she serves on numerous boards and actively supports organizations to include HEALS Inc., Women’s Economic Development Council, the National Children’s Advocacy Center, Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in Advanced Technology, Women in Defense, National Defense Industrial Association and the North Alabama International Trade Association.
“Rex and Kim will provide exceptional leadership in fulfilling the Calhoun Foundation mission, which is to provide educational and training assistance to citizens of Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties,” said Johnette Davis, Calhoun Foundation Board director and ex-officio member. “As Calhoun alums with such diverse backgrounds, they bring a very unique perspective to their newly appointed positions, and we are so excited to see all that we will accomplish under their leadership.”
The Calhoun College Foundation was established in 1975. The Foundation supports scholarships, programs, professional development, curriculum improvement and promotion of Calhoun Community College. As of today, the board has 36 members.
