Two area colleges have announced a new dual nursing degree program aimed at providing students interested in nursing an advantage over their peers as they enter into the job market.
Through a virtual ceremony, administrators from the institutions signed a formal agreement allowing students to attend Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama in Huntsville simultaneously, earning their associates and bachelor’s degree in nursing at the same time. Included in the signed documents was a Memorandum of Understanding as well as the course pathway schedule required to complete the program.
“The established pathway is extremely important, as it will make the course selection process easier for students to remain on track and complete the program,” said Lynn Hogan, Calhoun nursing department chair.
According to the MOU, students who plan to enroll in the program must be highly motivated and are held to the highest standards. They will complete their general education courses first at Calhoun, which consists of four semesters, then apply to both UAH and Calhoun nursing programs.
After being accepted into both programs, they will complete their last five semesters at the institutions.
“The program is unique in that we are targeting a specific student that is motivated to work on both degrees simultaneously,” Hogan said. “The faculty at Calhoun and UAH are working very closely to ensure the process is seamless, from application to financial aid to enrollment, so that students won’t have any issues.”
The university presidents each shared their appreciation for the partnership and joint effort.
“I am most appreciative of the long and very successful partnership Calhoun and UAH has established over the years and the many academic options we can provide our students,” said Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke. “With the signing of this brand new program, we are not only helping our students to achieve their academic goals more quickly, but we are providing our communities with well-trained and educated healthcare professionals.”
“I’d like to thank Dr. Burke and our counterparts at Calhoun Community College for their role in helping us to forge this important alliance,” UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson said. “This new partnership highlights the innovative ways our two institutions are working together to provide our students with a wonderful pathway to the finest nursing education we can offer. The dual program will ensure that we continue to supply our regional healthcare providers and organizations with the most qualified nurses as well.”
Students interested in the new degree program will pay tuition and fees according to the rates in place at Calhoun and UAH. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/dualnursing to learn more about the program.
