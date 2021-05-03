Calhoun Community College recently recognized its Top 10 Students for the 2020-2021 academic year during a special honors day program.
According to Carla Swinney, Calhoun’s coordinator for student advocacy, special projects and discipline, students that have a minimum GPA of 3.7 and have completed at least 35 semester hours qualify to be considered for the Top 10 Students competition. Calhoun’s Student Services Department hosts an annual self-nomination process, which allows those students who are deemed academically eligible to apply. Once those students have applied, a designated committee consisting of Calhoun’s faculty and staff reviews each nomination packet to determine those students to be considered as finalists for this distinctive honor.
“Each year, we receive a large number of applications, which makes the judging process so competitive,” said Patricia Wilson, Calhoun’s vice president of student services. “We are excited to announce that this year’s Top 10 Students are not only made up of highly driven scholars, but they have already demonstrated their exceptional leadership qualities and academic excellence during their time at Calhoun, and for that, we are very proud.”
Calhoun’s Top 10 Students for 2020-2021
• Barry “McCall” Atchison is an advanced manufacturing major from Hartselle. Barry’s goal is to become a multi-craft aerospace manufacturing professional and oversee large manufacturing projects. His GPA is a 4.0.
• Delanie Compton is a speech-language pathology major from Moulton. Her goal is to work in a hospital caring for individuals who have suffered from a stroke. Her GPA is 4.0.
• Guy Greenhaw is a welding and welding manufacturing major from Athens. His goal is to start a construction or welding business. His GPA is 3.8.
• Sarah Khouri is a cybersecurity major from Huntsville. Khouri’s goal is to continue her studies and obtain a master’s degree, then work for a technology company. Her GPA is 4.0.
• Tyler Legere is an electrical and computer engineering major from Madison. His goal is to attend Lipscomb University and obtain a degree in electrical and computer engineering, as well as continue playing baseball. His GPA is 3.9.
• Mallory Lott is a business accounting major from Madison. Her goal is to obtain a degree in accounting at the University of Alabama and pursue a career with the FBI as a forensic accountant. Her GPA is 4.0.
• Sarah Prater is a business administration major from Madison. Her goal is to graduate from Calhoun and create a nonprofit animal shelter that will rehabilitate animals with behavioral problems. Her GPA is 4.0.
• Jenna Marie Sica is a general studies major from Decatur. Her goal is to transfer to Mississippi State University and obtain a degree in animal and dairy science, then become a veterinarian. Her GPA is 3.8.
• Brenna Sullivan is a nursing major from Madison. Her goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Auburn University and pursue a graduate dual-track advanced practice degree, culminating in both acute care nurse practitioner and doctorate-level nurse anesthetist. Her GPA is 3.8.
• Easton Williamson is a general studies major from Hartselle. His goal is to obtain bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics from the University of Alabama. He would like to intern at a large Wall Street investment firm and create a venture capital firm. His GPA is 3.8.
Visit calhoun.edu/top-ten to learn more about each student.
