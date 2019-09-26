Community colleges across the state are partnering with residents and community organizations in every county to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructure and expanding communities.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently launched the program, known as Clean Home Initiative, through the Alabama Community College System. Calhoun Community College is taking part in the initiative.
Clean Home Alabama will take place Nov. 1-11.
Community college students, faculty and staff will serve alongside residents and members of several community organizations on Clean Home Alabama days for a number of beautification and litter pickup projects in Alabama’s counties. Several community organizations have already committed to projects.
One partner, Alabama People Against a Littered State, donated 150 trash bags to each community college and is assisting colleges and groups with the process for obtaining official road markers in their honor for the ALPALS Adopt A Mile, Adopt-An-Area and Adopt-A-Stream programs.
Clean Home Alabama was established by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker, with the mission of continuing to serve communities both inside and outside of campus walls.
“Community is so much a part of what our colleges do each day that it’s even in our name,” Baker said. “Alabama’s community colleges are located within every region of the state, which means we are perfectly positioned to organize and execute an effort of this magnitude to help maintain ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ during our state’s bicentennial year.”
Projects for Clean Home Alabama can range from picking up litter along a roadway or helping to beautify entrances and exits into local parks, cities or facilities.
“We are extremely excited to be a part of the Clean Home Alabama initiative,” said Dr. Joe Burke, interim president at Calhoun Community College. “This is one of the many activities that will demonstrate Calhoun’s commitment to community involvement that is directly related to our students, faculty and staff. Plans are currently being made, partnerships are being formed and student organizations are being recruited to assist in making the Clean Home Alabama campaign a huge success, not only in our area but across the state.”
Burke said Dr. Patricia Wilson, Calhoun’s vice president of student services, is coordinating the initiative for the Decatur campus and surrounding area. He said Mark Branon, dean of Calhoun’s Huntsville campus, is spearheading the efforts in that area.
Specific plans for Clean Home Alabama in this region will be announced in the near future, Burke said.
Snead State Community College sophomore Teryn Hill is among the first students at a community college to create a project for Clean Home Alabama Days. Hill and other student ambassadors on the Snead State campus in Boaz will create two “Pop-up Parks” on the campus by using recycled and repurposed materials.
Residents and groups interested in partnering on Clean Home Alabama can visit www.accs.edu/CleanHomeAL at for more information.
