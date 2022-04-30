Donna Johnson of Harvest prefers to call herself a cancer conqueror rather than a cancer survivor. Having faced two cancer diagnoses 30 years apart, Johnson is active as an advocate for cancer and cancer research and served as the captain of the Redstone Warriors team for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run for more than a decade. This year will be her second year with a team participating in Relay for Life of Limestone County.
She shares her story in an effort to raise awareness, especially in young women, of the importance of self breast exams and understanding breast cancer can happen at an early age and with no family history of cancer.
In 1987, Johnson was stationed with her husband, Dr. Clarence Johnson, in Germany when she received her first cancer diagnosis. “I was 28 years old and in Nuremberg, West Germany. We had been in Europe for about three years when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. There was no family history of it. I was the first one in my family,” she said.
Johnson had gone to her annual physical and her physician found a lump in her breast. “When they did the biopsy of the lymph node, it showed that it was breast cancer. It was in early stage and it had not spread and the recommended course of action was radiation,” Johnson said.
One of Johnson’s first concerns was her two young daughters, ages 6 and 2. “Back then, at 28, I thought like so many people at the time, that a cancer diagnosis was a death notice. The first thing I thought was ‘what about my babies?’ Being so far away from family at that time, it was my church family and my faith in God that got me through that,” she said.
Johnson chose not to tell her family back in Philadelphia of the cancer diagnosis. She waited an entire year before telling her parents. “I didn’t want them to worry. We were in this foreign country and there was no way that they could have gotten to me or that they could have done. I simply had to put my trust in God and trust God to see me through,” she said.
Her bond with the other military families and the members of her church made up her support system as she underwent radiation treatments. Johnson remained as busy as possible and continued working. “I had that desire and will to live because of having two young girls so I continued going to work and do what I had to do,” she said.
After two years of follow up, Johnson’s cancer went into remission. Her husband’s next assignment would bring the couple to Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal.
In June of 2019, 30 years after her first cancer diagnosis, while on a work trip to Birmingham she felt a lump under her arm. When she returned home she was sent by her family doctor for a biopsy. On July 3, 2019, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Small Cell Carcinoma with the origin unknown.
“They did the genetic type testing and all of the results came back negative,” she said.
Her daughters were now grown and she had four grandchildren. “My immediate thought was, ‘Well, God, here we go again. What you did when I was 28, I know you are able to do at 60. God, I believe you and what you did before, you can do again,” she said.
Johnson underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy and 26 rounds of radiation treatments. “Thirty years later in my walk with God, I just had absolute faith that God would take me through it and I had a much greater level of confidence at 60 than I had at 28.”
Johnson was always comforted in knowing that the advancement in cancer treatment in the thirty years since her first diagnosis would likely be an advantage. “I had been an advocate for cancer and cancer research. I had been participating in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and been a team captain. I had been to different forums, heard different speakers and been a speaker so I really was aware of the advance and strides we had made in cancer research,” she said.
Johnson completed her chemo treatment in January 2020 and on May 6, 2020, she had her last radiation treatment. “COVID started in March so I was going for some of my treatment under COVID precautions. I had to wear my mask and could only go by myself to treatment. My husband couldn’t go with me. Because of my immune system being weakened by the treatment. I really had to make sure we didn’t associate with anyone,” she said. “We went to Zooming like everybody else.”
Now, Johnson is getting out more and her treatments are every six months with the oncologist and radiologist. She is also happy to report that her last few mammograms have come back showing no signs of cancer.
“Everything has been going well,” she said. “I was much more confident this time around. At 60, God did exactly what I asked Him to do. I am now completely cancer free.”
Johnson rang the bell this time around upon completing her treatments, a milestone that she didn’t get a chance to do thirty years ago. “I have to say, Clearview Cancer Institute and the oncologists, that is a remarkable...of all the places I had to be going for treatment, this is the most remarkable place. I actually looked forward to going there for the treatment,” she said.
Johnson described her husband as her “number one fan and supporter.” The Johnson serve as Pastor and First Lady of Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. “He was a real trooper through all of this. All of my family was wonderful and my church family was phenomenal. I could just feel my sisters and brothers praying their First Lady through,” she said.
Now, the Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church has a Relay for Life team and at the Relay for Life of Limestone County, they will there to support their leaders, Dr. Clarence and Donna Johnson.
Johnson has advice for young women. “Don’t think it can’t happen to you. It happened to me at 28 years of age. Pay attention to your body. Make sure, when you do get of age, go for your mammograms. Also, make sure you do your self breast examinations. Don’t think because you you are young that it can’t happen to you and make sure you pay attention to the changes going on with your body. Take care of yourself,” she said.
